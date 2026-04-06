Provider Image
Watch video

Randall W. Stettler, DDS

No ratings available

Doctor of dental surgery (DDS)

Oral and maxillofacial surgery

(board certified)

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

5565 Grossmont Center Dr

619-463-4486

5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 129
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 129
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-463-4486

About Randall W. Stettler, DDS

I chose to pursue medicine to help when people are suffering. My goal is to go above and beyond in providing excellent patient care. Outside of work, I enjoy movies and sightseeing.

Age: 65
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Stettler

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Dental extractions
  • Dental implants
  • Dental implants and bone grafting
  • Maxillofacial surgery
  • Oral and facial infections
  • Orthognathic surgery

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1124244686

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Randall W. Stettler, DDS, accepts 4 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Randall W. Stettler, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.