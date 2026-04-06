Randall W. Stettler, DDS
Doctor of dental surgery (DDS)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Randall W. Stettler, DDSNo ratings available
Doctor of dental surgery (DDS)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 129
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Randall W. Stettler, DDS
I chose to pursue medicine to help when people are suffering. My goal is to go above and beyond in providing excellent patient care. Outside of work, I enjoy movies and sightseeing.
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dental extractions
- Dental implants
- Dental implants and bone grafting
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Oral and facial infections
- Orthognathic surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1124244686
Insurance plans accepted
Randall W. Stettler, DDS, accepts 4 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Randall W. Stettler, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.