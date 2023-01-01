Randall Stettler, DDS
No ratings available
Doctor of Dental Surgery
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
- 5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 129
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Randall Stettler, DDS
I chose to pursue medicine to help when people are suffering. My goal is to go above and beyond in providing excellent patient care. Outside of work, I enjoy movies and sightseeing.
Age:62
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Stettler
Languages:English
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dental extractions
- Dental implants
- Dental implants and bone grafting
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Oral and facial infections
- Orthognathic surgery
NPI
1124244686
Insurance plans accepted
Randall Stettler, DDS, accepts 4 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Randall Stettler, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
