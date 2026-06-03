Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
Paband Medical Corp
8851 Center Drive
Suite 400
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
619-698-9375
Fax: 619-698-9378
Care schedule
-
Monday
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Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Rashid Paband, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1407089451
Insurance plans accepted
Rashid Paband, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
49 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
March 12, 2026
5.0
Dr. Rashid Paband was very easy to talk to.
Verified Patient
January 21, 2026
2.5
He spent no time with us.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rashid Paband, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rashid Paband, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.