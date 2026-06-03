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Rashid Paband, MD

4.7

49 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

Paband Medical Corp

619-698-9375
Fax: 619-698-9378

8851 Center Drive
Suite 400
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Paband Medical Corp

    8851 Center Drive
    Suite 400
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-698-9375
    Fax: 619-698-9378

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Rashid Paband, MD

Gender: Male
Languages: Farsi, Persian, Urdu

Education

Ross University: Medical School
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: Internship
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1407089451

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Rashid Paband, MD, accepts 29 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

49 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

March 12, 2026

5.0

Dr. Rashid Paband was very easy to talk to.

Verified Patient

January 21, 2026

2.5

He spent no time with us.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.