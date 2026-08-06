Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiac electrophysiology
Cardiology
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiac electrophysiology
Cardiology
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Heart and Wellness Center
1415 East 8th Street
Unit 3
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Raul Oviedo-Linares, MD
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1972533941
Insurance plans accepted
Raul Oviedo-Linares, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raul Oviedo-Linares, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raul Oviedo-Linares, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.