Provider Image

Raul Oviedo-Linares, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiac electrophysiology
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 754 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 101
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions
    619-434-4288
  2. Heart and Wellness Center
    502 Euclid Ave
    Suite 104
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions
    619-434-4288

About Raul Oviedo-Linares, MD

In practice since:
 2010
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1972533941

Insurance plans accepted

Raul Oviedo-Linares, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Raul Oviedo-Linares, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raul Oviedo-Linares, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.