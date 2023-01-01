Raul Oviedo-Linares, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiac electrophysiology
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 754 Medical Center Ct
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Heart and Wellness Center502 Euclid Ave
Suite 104
National City, CA 91950
About Raul Oviedo-Linares, MD
In practice since:2010
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1972533941
Insurance plans accepted
Raul Oviedo-Linares, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Raul Oviedo-Linares, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raul Oviedo-Linares, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
