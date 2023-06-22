Rayan Hourani, MD
Medical Doctor
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group300 S Pierce St
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Rayan Hourani, MD
Age:43
In practice since:2014
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Providence Hospital and Medical Center:Fellowship
Henry Ford Hospital:Fellowship
Wayne State University:Residency
Wayne State University:Internship
Wayne State University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1265638811
Insurance plans accepted
Rayan Hourani, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
164 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
2.5
Never received any results - Only scheduled more tests - still have not received results from that test. Wanted to schedule follow up visit to ask questions about test but office said to call if any questions. I feel it will be difficult to speak to doctor.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
4.0
Can't seem to find a solution for my pain procedure I need isnt covered
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
I am very happy with the provider and their care to me. They are concern and work with me on improving or understanding any situation during my visit.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Good
Special recognitions
