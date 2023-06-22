Rayan Hourani, MD

Medical Doctor
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
    300 S Pierce St
    Suite 102
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    619-668-4700

About Rayan Hourani, MD

Learn more about Dr. Hourani at zavaromd.com
Age:
 43
In practice since:
 2014
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Providence Hospital and Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Henry Ford Hospital:
 Fellowship
Wayne State University:
 Residency
Wayne State University:
 Internship
Wayne State University:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Ratings and reviews

4.7
164 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 22, 2023
2.5
Never received any results - Only scheduled more tests - still have not received results from that test. Wanted to schedule follow up visit to ask questions about test but office said to call if any questions. I feel it will be difficult to speak to doctor.
Verified Patient
May 25, 2023
4.0
Can't seem to find a solution for my pain procedure I need isnt covered
Verified Patient
May 22, 2023
5.0
I am very happy with the provider and their care to me. They are concern and work with me on improving or understanding any situation during my visit.
Verified Patient
May 18, 2023
5.0
Good
