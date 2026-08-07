Fixing the heart to help the lungs
Innovative procedure for mitral valve regurgitation helps Pat catch his breath.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
3131 Berger Ave.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123-4233
Get directions
858-244-6800
Fax: 858-244-6809
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group Chula Vista
750 Medical Center Court
Suite 10
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6634
Get directions
858-244-6867
Fax: 858-682-2202
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon
300 S. Pierce St.
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020-4124
Get directions
619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049
Learn more about Dr. Hourani at zavaromd.com
1265638811
Rayan R. Hourani, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
4.8
143 ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Verified Patient
June 7, 2026
4.2
He took his time with me as we went over the EKG results and the medications I am taking as he wasn't aware of what Skyrizi was used for. Overall, Dr. Rayan was great
Verified Patient
May 2, 2026
5.0
The Cardiologist was attentive and easy to talk with. He also was very patient and responsive to my many questions. He was very informative as well as a good listener.
Verified Patient
April 3, 2026
5.0
Very satisfied
Verified Patient
March 5, 2026
5.0
Outstanding Doctor
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rayan R. Hourani, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Rayan R. Hourani, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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