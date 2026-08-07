The Cardiologist was attentive and easy to talk with. He also was very patient and responsive to my many questions. He was very informative as well as a good listener.

He took his time with me as we went over the EKG results and the medications I am taking as he wasn't aware of what Skyrizi was used for. Overall, Dr. Rayan was great

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.