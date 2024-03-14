Provider Image

Raylina Morris, DO

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Sharp Community

Padilla Family Medicine

619-422-1324
Fax: 619-422-1055

263 Church Ave.
Chula Vista, CA 91910-2728

  1. Padilla Family Medicine

    263 Church Ave.
    Chula Vista, CA 91910-2728
    619-422-1324
    Fax: 619-422-1055

About Raylina Morris, DO

Age: 32
Gender: Female

Education

Loma Linda University Medical Center: Residency
Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School

NPI

1427792845

