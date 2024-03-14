Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Sharp Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Center8010 Frost St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Raymond Chinn, MD
Gender:Male
Languages:Chinese, English
Education
University of Texas Medical School at Houston:Medical School
LAC USC Medical Center :Residency
University Hospital of Boston:Fellowship
LAC USC Medical Center :Internship
NPI
1134113509
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raymond Chinn, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raymond Chinn, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.