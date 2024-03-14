Provider Image

Raymond Chinn, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Infectious disease (board certified)

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Center
    8010 Frost St
    Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

About Raymond Chinn, MD

Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
Chinese, English
Education
University of Texas Medical School at Houston:
 Medical School
LAC USC Medical Center :
 Residency
University Hospital of Boston:
 Fellowship
LAC USC Medical Center :
 Internship
NPI
1134113509

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raymond Chinn, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.