Raymond Fidaleo, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Psychiatry (board certified)
Raymond Fidaleo, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Psychiatry (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Raymond Fidaleo, MD
Age:85
In practice since:1971
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
State University of New York:Medical School
Kings County Hospital (Brooklyn, NY):Internship
University of California, San Francisco:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- Alzheimer's disease
- Crisis intervention
- Depression
- Electroconvulsive therapy
- Geriatrics
- Phobias
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Postpartum depression
- Psychiatric assessment
- Psychopharmacology
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1548379225
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Raymond Fidaleo, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raymond Fidaleo, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Raymond Fidaleo, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Raymond Fidaleo, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.