Rebecca Henry, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Rebecca Henry, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Perlman Clinic6386 Alvarado Ct
Suite 101
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions858-900-9490
Fax: 858-795-1195
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Rebecca Henry, MD
Age:34
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Education
University of Texas:Residency
University of Arkansas:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1750948717
Insurance plans accepted
Rebecca Henry, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rebecca Henry, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rebecca Henry, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.