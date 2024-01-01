Provider Image

Rene Garcia, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. San Ysidro Health Center
    4004 Beyer Blvd
    San Diego, CA 92173
    619-662-4100
    Fax: 619-205-6341

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

 36
 2023
 Male
Kaiser - Permanente:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
Kaiser - Permanente:
 Internship
1639603756

Rene Garcia, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

