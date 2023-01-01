Rhett Papa, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
OBGYN (board certified)
Location and phone
133 West Main St133 W Main St
Suite 100
El Cajon, CA 92020
About Rhett Papa, DO
Age:40
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1063642312
Insurance plans accepted
Rhett Papa, DO, accepts 19 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rhett Papa, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
