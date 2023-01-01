Provider Image

Rhett Papa, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 133 West Main St
    133 W Main St
    Suite 100
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions
    619-401-0404

About Rhett Papa, DO

Age:
 40
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Residency
Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine:
 Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1063642312

Insurance plans accepted

Rhett Papa, DO, accepts 19 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rhett Papa, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.