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Rhett R. Papa, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Women's Health and Wellness Center

619-401-0404
Fax: 619-463-0956

133 W Main St
Third floor
El Cajon, CA 92020

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Women's Health and Wellness Center

    133 W Main St
    Third floor
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions

    619-401-0404
    Fax: 619-463-0956

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Rhett R. Papa, DO

Age: 48

Education

University of California, Los Angeles: Residency
Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1063642312

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Rhett R. Papa, DO, accepts 19 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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