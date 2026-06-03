Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Women's Health and Wellness Center
133 W Main St
Third floor
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
619-401-0404
Fax: 619-463-0956
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Rhett R. Papa, DO
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1063642312
Insurance plans accepted
Rhett R. Papa, DO, accepts 19 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rhett R. Papa, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rhett R. Papa, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.