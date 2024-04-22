Schedule an appointment
Allergy Partners of California2655 Camino Del Rio N
Suite 425
San Diego, CA 92108
About Rhonda Alkatib, MD
Age:36
Gender:Female
Education
University of Arizona College of Medicine:Fellowship
University of Arizona College of Medicine:Residency
University of Arizona College of Medicine:Internship
Ross University:Medical School
NPI
1417363086
Special recognitions
