Ricardo Indacochea, MD

Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Not accepting new patients
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch
    1400 E Palomar St.
    Chula Vista, CA 91913
    858-499-2701

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

I decided to become a physician because someone once told me that doing what I love will make me happy. Time has proven this to be true, as nothing makes me happier than taking care of kids. My medical care philosophy centers around trust. All the great doctors I have had, learned from, and worked with in my life, all earned my trust with their knowledge, skills, and especially their compassion. Forming a trusting relationship that respects and involves all parties — patient, parents, caretakers and the physician is paramount to excellent medical care. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. When I am not at work, I love spending time with my family, reading books, cooking, outdoor activities and especially traveling. I also greatly enjoy watching sports.
 41
 Male
English, Spanish
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
University of Chicago:
 Medical School
5.0
174 ratings
4.9
5.0
5.0
5.0
4.9
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
He is an excellent dr
Verified Patient
May 21, 2023
5.0
We love Dr.Indocochea
Verified Patient
May 19, 2023
5.0
I like that he took the time to tellMy son he was not fat because his BMI was high.
Verified Patient
May 17, 2023
5.0
Dr. is great! Called me with test results the same day. Very reassuring and kind.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ricardo Indacochea, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ricardo Indacochea, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
