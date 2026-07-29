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Ricardo A. Indacochea, MD

4.9

107 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 619-397-3384

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 619-397-3384

Care schedule

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About Ricardo A. Indacochea, MD

I decided to become a physician because someone once told me that doing what I love will make me happy. Time has proven this to be true, as nothing makes me happier than taking care of kids. My medical care philosophy centers around trust. All the great doctors I have had, learned from, and worked with in my life, all earned my trust with their knowledge, skills, and especially their compassion. Forming a trusting relationship that respects and involves all parties — patient, parents, caretakers and the physician is paramount to excellent medical care. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. When I am not at work, I love spending time with my family, reading books, cooking, outdoor activities and especially traveling. I also greatly enjoy watching sports.

Age: 44
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of Chicago: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1033375563

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ricardo A. Indacochea, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

107 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Our doctor is great, and we have no concerns at all with him. Next time, I will request a different nurse.

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Excellent Dr. Always showing interest in the well-being of our baby, he is a very kind, empathetic Dr. and above all you can tell that he loves the care of children, it is a privilege to have a Dr. Who cares and contributes to the well-being of our son. Thank you Dr. Indacochea.

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

He is awesome. I want to switch him to be my kids primary.

Verified Patient

May 31, 2026

5.0

Dr Indocochea is great and always explains the process and reasoning

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Ricardo A. Indacochea, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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