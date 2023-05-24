Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
About Ricardo Indacochea, MD
I decided to become a physician because someone once told me that doing what I love will make me happy. Time has proven this to be true, as nothing makes me happier than taking care of kids. My medical care philosophy centers around trust. All the great doctors I have had, learned from, and worked with in my life, all earned my trust with their knowledge, skills, and especially their compassion. Forming a trusting relationship that respects and involves all parties — patient, parents, caretakers and the physician is paramount to excellent medical care. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. When I am not at work, I love spending time with my family, reading books, cooking, outdoor activities and especially traveling. I also greatly enjoy watching sports.
Age:41
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of Chicago:Medical School
Areas of focus
- ADHD (pediatrics)
- Allergy treatment
- Asthma
- Chronic cough
- Colic
- Eczema
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Esophageal reflux
- Headache
- Heartburn
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Nutrition
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Scoliosis
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tuberculosis
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
1033375563
Ricardo Indacochea, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
174 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
He is an excellent dr
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
We love Dr.Indocochea
Verified PatientMay 19, 2023
5.0
I like that he took the time to tellMy son he was not fat because his BMI was high.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Dr. is great! Called me with test results the same day. Very reassuring and kind.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ricardo Indacochea, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ricardo Indacochea, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
