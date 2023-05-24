About Ricardo Indacochea, MD

I decided to become a physician because someone once told me that doing what I love will make me happy. Time has proven this to be true, as nothing makes me happier than taking care of kids. My medical care philosophy centers around trust. All the great doctors I have had, learned from, and worked with in my life, all earned my trust with their knowledge, skills, and especially their compassion. Forming a trusting relationship that respects and involves all parties — patient, parents, caretakers and the physician is paramount to excellent medical care. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative. When I am not at work, I love spending time with my family, reading books, cooking, outdoor activities and especially traveling. I also greatly enjoy watching sports.

Age: 41

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of Chicago : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1033375563