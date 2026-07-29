How to get my child to stop sucking their thumb
Thumb sucking is very common but should be stopped before age 3.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pediatrics
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 619-397-3384
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I decided to become a physician because someone once told me that doing what I love will make me happy. Time has proven this to be true, as nothing makes me happier than taking care of kids. My medical care philosophy centers around trust. All the great doctors I have had, learned from, and worked with in my life, all earned my trust with their knowledge, skills, and especially their compassion. Forming a trusting relationship that respects and involves all parties — patient, parents, caretakers and the physician is paramount to excellent medical care. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. When I am not at work, I love spending time with my family, reading books, cooking, outdoor activities and especially traveling. I also greatly enjoy watching sports.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1033375563
Ricardo A. Indacochea, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
107 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Our doctor is great, and we have no concerns at all with him. Next time, I will request a different nurse.
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Excellent Dr. Always showing interest in the well-being of our baby, he is a very kind, empathetic Dr. and above all you can tell that he loves the care of children, it is a privilege to have a Dr. Who cares and contributes to the well-being of our son. Thank you Dr. Indacochea.
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
He is awesome. I want to switch him to be my kids primary.
Verified Patient
May 31, 2026
5.0
Dr Indocochea is great and always explains the process and reasoning
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ricardo A. Indacochea, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ricardo A. Indacochea, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Ricardo A. Indacochea, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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