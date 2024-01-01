Provider Image

Ricardo Navarrete, Jr., DPM

No ratings available
Podiatrist (DPM)
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. North Park Podiatry
    3989 32nd Street
    San Diego, CA 92104
    Get directions
    619-283-2097

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Ricardo Navarrete, Jr., DPM

Age:
 32
In practice since:
 2024
Gender:
 Male
Education
Creighton University:
 Residency
Western University of Health Sciences:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1821551763

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ricardo Navarrete, Jr., DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.