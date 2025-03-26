Provider Image

Richard Kim Chaffoo, MD

Medical doctor (MD)

Plastic surgery

(board certified)

La Jolla Plastic Surgery

858-623-6333

9850 Genesee Avenue
Suite 480
San Diego, CA 92037

Location and phone

About Richard Kim Chaffoo, MD

Gender: Male

Education

Stanford University Medical Center: Fellowship
UCSD, Division of Burn Surgery: Fellowship
U.S. Naval Regional Medical Center: Residency
Oregon Health Sciences University: Residency
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego: Fellowship
Wake Forest School of Medicine: Medical School
U.S. Naval Hospital, Portsmouth: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1639271505

