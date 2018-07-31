Provider Image

Richard Mayer, MD

No ratings available

Medical doctor (MD)

Infectious disease

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

For current patients

Sign in to schedule

Online scheduling may be available if you've seen Richard Mayer, MD in the last two years.

Call to schedule

Pulmonary Medicine & Infectious Disease

619-754-4955
Fax: 619-785-3296

4231 Balboa Avenue
Suite 218
San Diego, CA 92117

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Pulmonary Medicine & Infectious Disease

    4231 Balboa Avenue
    Suite 218
    San Diego, CA 92117
    Get directions

    619-754-4955
    Fax: 619-785-3296

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Richard Mayer, MD

Age: 58
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

University Hospital (Cleveland): Fellowship
University Hospital (Cleveland): Residency
Johns Hopkins University: Medical School

NPI

1689773640

Patient Portal

Connect with Richard Mayer, MD, via the Sharp app

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Self-service platform to manage health care, including messaging doctors, viewing test results and more.

Insurance plans accepted

Richard Mayer, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Guardian Angel recognitions

Richard Mayer, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richard Mayer, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.