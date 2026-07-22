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Richmond Roeske, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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9834 Genesee Ave

800-765-2737

9834 Genesee Ave
Suite 200
La Jolla, CA 92037

Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

800-765-2737

5330 Carroll Canyon Rd
Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92121

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 9834 Genesee Ave
    Suite 200
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions

    800-765-2737

  2. Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

    5330 Carroll Canyon Rd
    Suite 210
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions

    800-765-2737

Care schedule

9834 Genesee Ave

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.

5330 Carroll Canyon Rd

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Richmond Roeske, MD

Age: 57
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

North Central Texas Medical Foundation: Internship
Loma Linda University: Medical School
Loma Linda University: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1720009913

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Richmond Roeske, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.