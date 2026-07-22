Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
9834 Genesee Ave
Suite 200
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.
5330 Carroll Canyon Rd
Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
Care schedule
9834 Genesee Ave
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.
5330 Carroll Canyon Rd
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Richmond Roeske, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1720009913
Insurance plans accepted
Richmond Roeske, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richmond Roeske, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Richmond Roeske, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.