Provider Image

Rishi Jindal, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hand surgery

(board certified)

Plastic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Rejuvenate Plastic Surgery

858-727-2525
Fax: 858-727-2528

6386 Alvarado Court
Suite 330
San Diego, CA 92120

Rejuvenate Plastic Surgery

858-727-2525
Fax: 858-727-2528

15708 Pomerado Road
Suite 107
Poway, CA 92064

Rejuvenate Plastic Surgery

858-727-2525
Fax: 858-727-2528

5643 Copley Drive
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92111

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Rejuvenate Plastic Surgery

    6386 Alvarado Court
    Suite 330
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions

    858-727-2525
    Fax: 858-727-2528

  2. Rejuvenate Plastic Surgery

    15708 Pomerado Road
    Suite 107
    Poway, CA 92064
    Get directions

    858-727-2525
    Fax: 858-727-2528

  3. Rejuvenate Plastic Surgery

    5643 Copley Drive
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions

    858-727-2525
    Fax: 858-727-2528

Care schedule

Rejuvenate Plastic Surgery

6386 Alvarado Court

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Rejuvenate Plastic Surgery

15708 Pomerado Road

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Rejuvenate Plastic Surgery

5643 Copley Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Rishi Jindal, MD

Age: 42

Education

University of Pittsburgh: Residency
University of Pittsburgh: Fellowship
University of Pittsburgh: Medical School
University of Pittsburgh: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1619293909

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Rishi Jindal, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rishi Jindal, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.