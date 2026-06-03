Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hand surgery
(board certified)
Plastic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hand surgery
(board certified)
Plastic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Rejuvenate Plastic Surgery
6386 Alvarado Court
Suite 330
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
858-727-2525
Fax: 858-727-2528
Rejuvenate Plastic Surgery
15708 Pomerado Road
Suite 107
Poway, CA 92064
Get directions
858-727-2525
Fax: 858-727-2528
Rejuvenate Plastic Surgery
5643 Copley Drive
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
858-727-2525
Fax: 858-727-2528
Care schedule
Rejuvenate Plastic Surgery
6386 Alvarado Court
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Rejuvenate Plastic Surgery
15708 Pomerado Road
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Rejuvenate Plastic Surgery
5643 Copley Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Rishi Jindal, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1619293909
Insurance plans accepted
Rishi Jindal, MD, accepts 38 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rishi Jindal, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rishi Jindal, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.