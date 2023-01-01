Robert Barone, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Surgical oncology
Robert Barone, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Surgical oncology
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Robert Barone, MD
I provide up-to-date treatment and personalized care of primary and complex cancers of skin, head, neck, breasts, gastrointestinal tract and ovary. I am proud to be affiliated with the Breast Health Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital, a nationally recognized comprehensive breast center, fully accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC). I provide a multidisciplinary approach to breast cancer care as well as a tailored treatment plan for each individual. I also provide counseling and a comprehensive breast screening program for high-risk individuals.
In practice since:1980
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Illinois:Fellowship
University of Illinois:Internship
University of Illinois:Residency
State University of New York:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Breast cancer
- Breast disease
- Colon surgery
- Cytoreductive surgery
- Heated intraperitoneal chemotherapy
- Melanoma
- Second opinions
- Thyroid cancer
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1528083573
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Robert Barone, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert Barone, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 100 recognitions
Robert Barone, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert Barone, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.