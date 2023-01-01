About Robert Barone, MD

I provide up-to-date treatment and personalized care of primary and complex cancers of skin, head, neck, breasts, gastrointestinal tract and ovary. I am proud to be affiliated with the Breast Health Center at Sharp Memorial Hospital, a nationally recognized comprehensive breast center, fully accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC). I provide a multidisciplinary approach to breast cancer care as well as a tailored treatment plan for each individual. I also provide counseling and a comprehensive breast screening program for high-risk individuals.

In practice since: 1980

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of Illinois : Fellowship

University of Illinois : Internship

University of Illinois : Residency

State University of New York : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



