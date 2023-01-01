Provider Image

Robert Flynn, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Interventional radiology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Imaging
    751 Medical Center Ct
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions
    619-502-3639

About Robert Flynn, MD

Age:
 62
In practice since:
 1993
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Miami Vascular Institute:
 Fellowship
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Internship
University of California, San Francisco:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1851365803

Insurance plans accepted

Robert Flynn, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Robert Flynn, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert Flynn, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.