Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Imaging751 Medical Center Ct
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About Robert Flynn, MD
Age:62
In practice since:1993
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Miami Vascular Institute:Fellowship
University of California, Los Angeles:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
University of California, San Francisco:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1851365803
Insurance plans accepted
Robert Flynn, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Robert Flynn, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
