About Robert Kumar, MD

I strive to offer my patients the most advanced minimally invasive therapies for a wide spectrum of cardiovascular diseases. In this era of new medical technologies, I believe that the best approach to care is individualized, taking into consideration the specific needs of every patient, and founded on strong doctor-patient relationships.

Age: 43

In practice since: 2013

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education California Pacific Medical Center : Fellowship

University of California, Los Angeles : Internship

University of California, Los Angeles : Residency

University of Missouri, Kansas City : Medical School

Lenox Hill Heart and Vascular Institute of New York : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1487846853