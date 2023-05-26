Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
About Robert Kumar, MD
I strive to offer my patients the most advanced minimally invasive therapies for a wide spectrum of cardiovascular diseases. In this era of new medical technologies, I believe that the best approach to care is individualized, taking into consideration the specific needs of every patient, and founded on strong doctor-patient relationships.
Age:43
In practice since:2013
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
California Pacific Medical Center:Fellowship
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
University of Missouri, Kansas City:Medical School
Lenox Hill Heart and Vascular Institute of New York:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Angioplasty (PTCA balloon procedure)
- ASD closure
- Atherectomy
- Balloon valvuloplasty
- Bio-absorbable coronary stent replacement
- Cardiac calcium scoring
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Coronary stent
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Intra-aortic balloon pump
- Paravalvular leak closure
- Percutaneous cardiac intervention
- Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI)
- Percutaneous left atrial appendage closure WATCHMAN™
- Percutaneous mitral valve repair
- Percutaneous mitral valve repair MitraClip®
- Rotablator® rotational atherectomy
- Simple ASD closure
- Stent
- Thrombectomy
- Thrombolysis
- Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Transradial cardiac catheterization
- Upper and lower extremity arterial and venous exams
- Valve-in-valve treatments of degenerated surgical valves
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1487846853
Ratings and reviews
4.9
121 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Excellent
Verified PatientMay 3, 2023
5.0
Wonderful doctor! Empathetic & understanding answers all questions in easy to understand terms.
Verified PatientMay 2, 2023
5.0
I like Dr. Kumar very much. Excellent doctor. Shows great concern for my health issue.
Verified PatientApril 26, 2023
5.0
My doctor was great and explained and made me understand like no one else did or could what was going on with me
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Robert Kumar, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert Kumar, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
