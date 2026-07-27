Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2487
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Robert S. Kumar, MD
I strive to offer my patients the most advanced minimally invasive therapies for a wide spectrum of cardiovascular diseases. In this era of new medical technologies, I believe that the best approach to care is individualized, taking into consideration the specific needs of every patient, and founded on strong doctor-patient relationships.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Angioplasty (PTCA balloon procedure)
- ASD closure
- Atherectomy
- Balloon valvuloplasty
- Bio-absorbable coronary stent replacement
- Cardiac calcium scoring
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Coronary stent
- Echocardiogram (ECHO)
- Exercise stress test
- Intra-aortic balloon pump
- Paravalvular leak closure
- Percutaneous cardiac intervention
- Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI)
- Percutaneous left atrial appendage closure WATCHMAN™
- Percutaneous mitral valve repair
- Percutaneous mitral valve repair MitraClip®
- Rotablator® rotational atherectomy
- Simple ASD closure
- Stent
- Thrombectomy
- Thrombolysis
- Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)
- Transesophageal echocardiogram (TEE)
- Transradial cardiac catheterization
- Upper and lower extremity arterial and venous exams
- Valve-in-valve treatments of degenerated surgical valves
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1487846853
Insurance plans accepted
Robert S. Kumar, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
132 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr. Kumar is the best ever!!!!
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr Kumar is a excellent doctor.
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
5.0
Beyond very good.excellent
Verified Patient
May 2, 2026
5.0
Dr. R. Kumar is a competent cardiologist confident of what he knows and say. He listens Intently, answers question In an understandable and clear sentences. And makes sure the answer to question Is understood. Excellent Dr.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert S. Kumar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.