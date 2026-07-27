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Robert S. Kumar, MD

4.9

132 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2487

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6561
    Fax: 858-874-2487

Care schedule

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About Robert S. Kumar, MD

I strive to offer my patients the most advanced minimally invasive therapies for a wide spectrum of cardiovascular diseases. In this era of new medical technologies, I believe that the best approach to care is individualized, taking into consideration the specific needs of every patient, and founded on strong doctor-patient relationships.

Age: 46
In practice since: 2013
Gender: Male

Education

California Pacific Medical Center: Fellowship
University of California, Los Angeles: Internship
University of California, Los Angeles: Residency
University of Missouri, Kansas City: Medical School
Lenox Hill Heart and Vascular Institute of New York: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1487846853

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Robert S. Kumar, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

132 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr. Kumar is the best ever!!!!

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr Kumar is a excellent doctor.

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

5.0

Beyond very good.excellent

Verified Patient

May 2, 2026

5.0

Dr. R. Kumar is a competent cardiologist confident of what he knows and say. He listens Intently, answers question In an understandable and clear sentences. And makes sure the answer to question Is understood. Excellent Dr.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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