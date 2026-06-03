NYPD captain survives heart attack, multiorgan transplant
While on vacation in San Diego, an NYPD captain suffered a heart attack. After three months at Sharp Memorial, he received a heart transplant.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert K. Patel, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Robert K. Patel, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
While on vacation in San Diego, an NYPD captain suffered a heart attack. After three months at Sharp Memorial, he received a heart transplant.
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