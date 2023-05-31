Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Robert Sartor, MD
Age:55
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
St. Louis University:Medical School
University of California, Irvine:Internship
University of California, Irvine:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1770694754
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Robert Sartor, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
393 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Dr. Sartor is terrific. I feel blessed that he is my GP.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Always good experience to see doctors sartor.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Sartor is awesome!
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Easy to talk to very knowledgeable, never in a hurry to leave room to end examination
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Robert Sartor, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert Sartor, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 250 recognitions
Robert Sartor, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert Sartor, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.