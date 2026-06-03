Dr. Sartor is very professional. He takes care of my medical needs and quick to response to my requests. He is very precise with his diagnosis and very excellent doctor.

I wish there were more physicians like Dr Serocki the way he takes his time explains things to you and is very thorough when it comes to your Check Ups, but most of all that he cares about his patience

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.