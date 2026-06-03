Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3386
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Robert A. Sartor, MD
Education
NPI
1770694754
Insurance plans accepted
Robert A. Sartor, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
431 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Great as always
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
I wish there were more physicians like Dr Serocki the way he takes his time explains things to you and is very thorough when it comes to your Check Ups, but most of all that he cares about his patience
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr. Sartor is the most compassionate and caring physician. He is an asset, sincerely Caitlin
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
5.0
Dr. Sartor is very professional. He takes care of my medical needs and quick to response to my requests. He is very precise with his diagnosis and very excellent doctor.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert A. Sartor, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.