Provider Image

Robert Sartor, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch
    1400 E Palomar St.
    Chula Vista, CA 91913
    Get directions
    858-499-2707

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Robert Sartor, MD

Age:
 55
In practice since:
 1998
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
St. Louis University:
 Medical School
University of California, Irvine:
 Internship
University of California, Irvine:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1770694754
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Robert Sartor, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.9
393 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 31, 2023
5.0
Dr. Sartor is terrific. I feel blessed that he is my GP.
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
Always good experience to see doctors sartor.
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Sartor is awesome!
Verified Patient
May 25, 2023
5.0
Easy to talk to very knowledgeable, never in a hurry to leave room to end examination
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 250 recognitions
Robert Sartor, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert Sartor, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.