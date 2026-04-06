Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
(board certified)
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
(board certified)
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
9834 Genesee Ave
Suite 223B
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
About Robert E. Scott, MD
I hope my involvement enables my patients to maximize their potential within the given set of circumstances.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1154433704
Insurance plans accepted
Robert E. Scott, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert E. Scott, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert E. Scott, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.