Robert Scott, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pain management (board certified)
Rehab/physical medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 9834 Genesee Ave
Suite 223B
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
About Robert Scott, MD
I hope my involvement enables my patients to maximize their potential within the given set of circumstances.
Age:62
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
St. Joseph's Hospital:Internship
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
The George Washington University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1154433704
Insurance plans accepted
Robert Scott, MD, accepts 49 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Robert Scott, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert Scott, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
