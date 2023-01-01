Provider Image

Robert Scott, MD

Medical Doctor
Pain management (board certified)
Rehab/physical medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. 9834 Genesee Ave
    Suite 223B
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    858-277-7123

About Robert Scott, MD

I hope my involvement enables my patients to maximize their potential within the given set of circumstances.
Age:
 62
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
St. Joseph's Hospital:
 Internship
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Residency
The George Washington University:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1154433704

Robert Scott, MD, accepts 49 health insurance plans.

