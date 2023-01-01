About Robert Tonks, MD

My goal is to provide quality orthopedic care using modern techniques and minimally invasive methods.

Age: 68

In practice since: 1990

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of Miami : Residency

University of Miami : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



Areas of focus Elbow arthroplasty

Fracture management

Orthopedic surgery

Trauma (orthopedic surgery)

