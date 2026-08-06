Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Orthopedics - trauma
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Orthopedics - trauma
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Robert Tonks, MD
8010 Frost St
Suite 604
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-576-9901
Fax: 858-576-0080
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Robert D. Tonks, MD
My goal is to provide quality orthopedic care using modern techniques and minimally invasive methods.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1659395671
Insurance plans accepted
Robert D. Tonks, MD, accepts 5 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert D. Tonks, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.