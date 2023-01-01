Robert Tonks, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Orthopedics - trauma
Robert Tonks, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Orthopedics - trauma
Location and phone
Robert Tonks, MD8010 Frost St
Suite 604
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Robert Tonks, MD
My goal is to provide quality orthopedic care using modern techniques and minimally invasive methods.
Age:68
In practice since:1990
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Miami:Residency
University of Miami:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Elbow arthroplasty
- Fracture management
- Orthopedic surgery
- Trauma (orthopedic surgery)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1659395671
Insurance plans accepted
Robert Tonks, MD, accepts 5 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Robert Tonks, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert Tonks, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Robert Tonks, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Robert Tonks, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.