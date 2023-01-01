Robert Yuhas, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Geriatric medicine (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Perlman Clinic380 Stevens Ave
Suite 310
Solana Beach, CA 92075
About Robert Yuhas, MD
Age:74
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
SUNY Downstate Medical Center:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
NPI
1700897642
Insurance plans accepted
Robert Yuhas, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
