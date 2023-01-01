Provider Image

Rodney Hood, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. San Ysidro Health Center
    292 Euclid Ave
    San Diego, CA 92114
About Rodney Hood, MD

Age:
 77
In practice since:
 1976
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
NPI
1033102959

