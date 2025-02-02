Provider Image

Rodrigo Naranjo, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Family Care

    6973 Linda Vista Rd
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions
    858-279-0925
    Fax: 858-633-4680

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Rodrigo Naranjo, MD

Age:

 48

Gender:

 Male

Languages: 

Chinese, Spanish

Education

Universidad Libre De Colombia Facultdad de Medicina:

 Medical School

New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center:

 Internship

New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center:

 Residency

NPI

1609095264

Insurance plans accepted

Rodrigo Naranjo, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rodrigo Naranjo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.