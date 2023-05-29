Medical Doctor
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Roland El Ghazal, MD
I am incredibly fortunate to be a physician who is able to help patients and make a difference in their lives. I treat every patient as family and engage them in shared decision making. I am a big fan of creating an individualized care plan for each patient that matches with their priorities, needs and belief system. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with wife and 3 kids, playing the piano, reading and biking.
Age:44
In practice since:2015
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Yale University:Residency
Lebanese University School of Medicine:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Yale University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Bronchiectasis
- Bronchoscopy
- Chronic cough
- COPD
- Critical care
- Cystic fibrosis
- Dyspnea
- Emphysema
- Lung cancer
- Pleural effusion
- Pneumonia
- Pulmonary arterial hypertension
- Pulmonary embolism
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Pulmonary function testing
- Sarcoidosis
- Shortness of breath
- Sleep apnea
- Sleep disorders
- Thoracentesis
- Tuberculosis
NPI
1649465469
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Roland El Ghazal, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
135 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Dr. El Ghazal is the first doctor who ever shook my hand. It's obvious he cares about his patients. He also has been gracious enough to be in frequent communication with my daughter who is also a physician. I wish all doctors listened as compassionately as he does. I feel like I am in great hands under his care.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
Dr. El Ghazal, as always, listened carefully to our concerns, explained things clearly, and made sure we understood. We very much appreciate his kindness and compassion.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
He is always a good listener. Explains everything. Most importantly he is kind.
Verified PatientMay 5, 2023
5.0
Thanks for all care you gave me. *Dr. El Ghazal and staff.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Roland El Ghazal, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Roland El Ghazal, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
