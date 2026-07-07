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Roland B. El Ghazal, MD

5.0

115 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pulmonary disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pulmonary Medicine

858-939-6570

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pulmonary Medicine

858-939-6570
Fax: 858-521-2165

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine

858-939-6570
Fax: 858-874-2395

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pulmonary Medicine

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-939-6570

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pulmonary Medicine

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-939-6570
    Fax: 858-521-2165

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6570
    Fax: 858-874-2395

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine

2929 Health Center Drive

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Friday

About Roland B. El Ghazal, MD

I am incredibly fortunate to be a physician who is able to help patients and make a difference in their lives. I treat every patient as family and engage them in shared decision making. I am a big fan of creating an individualized care plan for each patient that matches with their priorities, needs and belief system. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with wife and 3 kids, playing the piano, reading and biking.

Age: 47
In practice since: 2015
Gender: Male

Education

Yale University: Residency
Lebanese University School of Medicine: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Yale University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1649465469

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Roland B. El Ghazal, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

115 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Very professional

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. El Ghazal is one of the kindest and most patient doctors there is. He truly cares about his patients and does whatever needed to help them. I am so grateful for him.

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Excellent

Verified Patient

June 2, 2026

5.0

Exceptional care and attention to patient and questions answered above and beyond the Immediate concerns.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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