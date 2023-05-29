About Roland El Ghazal, MD

I am incredibly fortunate to be a physician who is able to help patients and make a difference in their lives. I treat every patient as family and engage them in shared decision making. I am a big fan of creating an individualized care plan for each patient that matches with their priorities, needs and belief system. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with wife and 3 kids, playing the piano, reading and biking.

Age: 44

In practice since: 2015

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Yale University : Residency

Lebanese University School of Medicine : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Yale University : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1649465469