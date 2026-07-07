Rare disease brings San Diego man to Sharp (video)
A rare and life-threatening disease left Leonard Harrington facing severe complications, including amputations.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Pulmonary Medicine
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
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Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pulmonary Medicine
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-939-6570
Fax: 858-521-2165
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6570
Fax: 858-874-2395
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine
2929 Health Center Drive
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I am incredibly fortunate to be a physician who is able to help patients and make a difference in their lives. I treat every patient as family and engage them in shared decision making. I am a big fan of creating an individualized care plan for each patient that matches with their priorities, needs and belief system. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with wife and 3 kids, playing the piano, reading and biking.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1649465469
Roland B. El Ghazal, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
5.0
115 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Very professional
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. El Ghazal is one of the kindest and most patient doctors there is. He truly cares about his patients and does whatever needed to help them. I am so grateful for him.
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Excellent
Verified Patient
June 2, 2026
5.0
Exceptional care and attention to patient and questions answered above and beyond the Immediate concerns.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Roland B. El Ghazal, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Roland B. El Ghazal, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Roland B. El Ghazal, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
A rare and life-threatening disease left Leonard Harrington facing severe complications, including amputations.
Troy Mealey caught COVID-19 in July 2020, despite being very healthy and cautious.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.
First available
Wednesday, Aug. 26 (virtual)
Wednesday, Aug. 26 (in person)