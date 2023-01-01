Ronald Goldberg, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Ronald Goldberg, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Location and phone
La Mesa Cardiac Center5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-455
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Ronald Goldberg, MD
Age:67
In practice since:1989
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Arizona:Medical School
University of Arizona:Internship
University of Arizona:Residency
The Methodist Hospital (Houston, TX):Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cholesterol management
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Pacemaker insertion
- Stent
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1235125337
Insurance plans accepted
Ronald Goldberg, MD, accepts 45 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 250 recognitions
Ronald Goldberg, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ronald Goldberg, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 250 recognitions
Ronald Goldberg, MD, has received over 250 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ronald Goldberg, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.