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Ronald K. Goldberg, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiovascular disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon

619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049

300 S. Pierce St.
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020-4124

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Location and phone

  1. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon

    300 S. Pierce St.
    Suite 102
    El Cajon, CA 92020-4124
    Get directions

    619-668-4700
    Fax: 619-668-0049

About Ronald K. Goldberg, MD

Age: 70
In practice since: 1989
Gender: Male

Education

University of Arizona: Medical School
University of Arizona: Internship
University of Arizona: Residency
The Methodist Hospital (Houston, TX): Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1235125337

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ronald K. Goldberg, MD, accepts 48 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Ronald K. Goldberg, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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