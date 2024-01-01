Ronald Lieberman, DPM
No ratings available
Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry (board certified)
Insurance
Ronald Lieberman, DPM
No ratings available
Podiatrist (DPM)
Podiatry (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
So Cal Foot Care, PC501 North El Camino Real
Suite 201
Encinitas, CA 92024
Get directions760-436-8667
Fax: 760-436-2292
So Cal Foot Care, PC9850 Genesee Avenue
Suite 150
San Diego, CA 92037
Get directions858-450-9218
Fax: 858-450-3296
Care schedule
So Cal Foot Care, PC501 North El Camino Real
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
So Cal Foot Care, PC9850 Genesee Avenue
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ronald Lieberman, DPM
Age:68
Gender:Male
Education
California College Of Podiatric Medicine:Medical School
Villa View Community Hospital:Residency
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1811986599
Insurance plans accepted
Ronald Lieberman, DPM, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ronald Lieberman, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ronald Lieberman, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.