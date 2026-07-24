Ronald D. Sanzone, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Ronald D. Sanzone, DO
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Gateway Medical Group of San Diego, Inc., Chula Vista
752 Medical Center Court
Suite 210
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6666
Get directions
619-656-0206
Fax: 619-656-8936
Gateway Medical Group of San Diego, Inc., National City
610 Euclid Ave.
Suite 302
National City, CA 91950-2953
Get directions
619-527-7700
Fax: 619-527-3226
About Ronald D. Sanzone, DO
I believe in treating the whole body, not just the illness. In my spare time, I enjoy chess, woodworking and fishing.
Education
Areas of focus
- Doctor of osteopathy
- Immigration physicals
- Lab on premises
- X-ray on premises
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1457393381
Insurance plans accepted
Ronald D. Sanzone, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
32 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
April 29, 2026
5.0
Good experience
Verified Patient
March 7, 2026
5.0
Care provider listens your concerns with love and respect.
Verified Patient
January 7, 2026
5.0
Care was great. Dr. Was very helpful and gave useful feedback on my health. Was open to concerns.
Verified Patient
November 4, 2025
4.0
They do not answer the telephone to make appointments. I have a hard time to make an appointment.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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