About Ronald D. Sanzone, DO

I believe in treating the whole body, not just the illness. In my spare time, I enjoy chess, woodworking and fishing.

Age: 83

In practice since: 1994

Gender: Male

Languages: Sign Language , Spanish

Education Oakland General Health Systems : Internship

Oakland General Health Systems : Residency

College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery : Medical School



Areas of focus Doctor of osteopathy

Immigration physicals

Lab on premises

X-ray on premises

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.