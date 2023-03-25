Ronald Sanzone, DO
Insurance
Location and phone
Gateway Medical Group of San Diego752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 210
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Gateway Medical Group of San Diego610 Euclid Ave
Suite 302
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
About Ronald Sanzone, DO
I believe in treating the whole body, not just the illness. In my spare time, I enjoy chess, woodworking and fishing.
Age:80
In practice since:1994
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Oakland General Health Systems:Internship
Oakland General Health Systems:Residency
College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Immigration physicals
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1457393381
Ratings and reviews
4.6
58 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.5
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMarch 25, 2023
1.8
I already changed provider. I did not like the way he expressed himself. My husband continues with him but I now am with NP *Macasario, T.
Verified PatientMarch 25, 2023
4.0
By telephone.
Verified PatientMarch 25, 2023
4.0
By telephone.
Verified PatientFebruary 8, 2023
5.0
Good experience.
Special recognitions
