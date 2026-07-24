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Ronald D. Sanzone, DO

4.7

32 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Gateway Medical Group of San Diego, Inc., Chula Vista

619-656-0206
Fax: 619-656-8936

752 Medical Center Court
Suite 210
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6666

Gateway Medical Group of San Diego, Inc., National City

619-527-7700
Fax: 619-527-3226

610 Euclid Ave.
Suite 302
National City, CA 91950-2953

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Gateway Medical Group of San Diego, Inc., Chula Vista

    752 Medical Center Court
    Suite 210
    Chula Vista, CA 91911-6666
    Get directions

    619-656-0206
    Fax: 619-656-8936

  2. Gateway Medical Group of San Diego, Inc., National City

    610 Euclid Ave.
    Suite 302
    National City, CA 91950-2953
    Get directions

    619-527-7700
    Fax: 619-527-3226

About Ronald D. Sanzone, DO

I believe in treating the whole body, not just the illness. In my spare time, I enjoy chess, woodworking and fishing.

Age: 83
In practice since: 1994
Gender: Male
Languages: Sign Language, Spanish

Education

Oakland General Health Systems: Internship
Oakland General Health Systems: Residency
College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery: Medical School

Areas of focus

  • Doctor of osteopathy
  • Immigration physicals
  • Lab on premises
  • X-ray on premises

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1457393381

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ronald D. Sanzone, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

32 ratings

Patient ratings

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

April 29, 2026

5.0

Good experience

Verified Patient

March 7, 2026

5.0

Care provider listens your concerns with love and respect.

Verified Patient

January 7, 2026

5.0

Care was great. Dr. Was very helpful and gave useful feedback on my health. Was open to concerns.

Verified Patient

November 4, 2025

4.0

They do not answer the telephone to make appointments. I have a hard time to make an appointment.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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