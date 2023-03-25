Ronald Sanzone, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Gateway Medical Group of San Diego
    752 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 210
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-656-0206
  2. Gateway Medical Group of San Diego
    610 Euclid Ave
    Suite 302
    National City, CA 91950
    619-527-7700

About Ronald Sanzone, DO

I believe in treating the whole body, not just the illness. In my spare time, I enjoy chess, woodworking and fishing.
Age:
 80
In practice since:
 1994
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Oakland General Health Systems:
 Internship
Oakland General Health Systems:
 Residency
College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
  • Immigration physicals
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1457393381
Ronald Sanzone, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.6
58 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.5
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
March 25, 2023
1.8
I already changed provider. I did not like the way he expressed himself. My husband continues with him but I now am with NP *Macasario, T.
Verified Patient
March 25, 2023
4.0
By telephone.
Verified Patient
March 25, 2023
4.0
By telephone.
Verified Patient
February 8, 2023
5.0
Good experience.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Ronald Sanzone, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ronald Sanzone, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
