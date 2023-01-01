Roshni Kakaiya, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center678 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Roshni Kakaiya, DO
Age:31
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
NPI
1073179529
Insurance plans accepted
Roshni Kakaiya, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
