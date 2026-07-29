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Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa
8881 Fletcher Parkway
Suite 105B
La Mesa, CA 91942-3132
Get directions
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1467956276
Roumta A. Odisho, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Roumta A. Odisho, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Roumta A. Odisho, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Roumta A. Odisho, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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