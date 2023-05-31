Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Urgent care
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Rudolph Gamboa, MD
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
San Diego Sports Medicine and Orthopedics:Fellowship
San Joaquin Valley General Hospital:Internship
San Joaquin Valley General Hospital:Residency
NPI
1902847932
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Rudolph Gamboa, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Rudolph Gamboa, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
