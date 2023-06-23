Russell Hays, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Russell Hays, MD
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 4116 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92110
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Russell Hays, MD
Age:56
In practice since:2022
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Naval Hospital, Bremerton:Residency
Naval Oakland Hospital:Internship
Naval Aerospace Medical Institute:Residency
University of Miami:Medical School
NPI
1164409165
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Russell Hays, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
74 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
5.0
Best doctor experience I have ever had. Attentive and treated me as a human being.
Verified PatientJune 21, 2023
5.0
This is the best dr. I have had within the Sharp Med community.
Verified PatientJune 7, 2023
5.0
Really like this doctor so I switched from *Dr. Allen to *Dr. Hayes as my PCP. Knowledgeable, kind, engaged, didn't have his face in the computer, funny and addressed my problem accurately.
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
Went for ear issues. He spent time to test, find out about drug history & allergies, explained treatment until sure I understood.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Russell Hays, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Russell Hays, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.