Russell B. Hays, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Russell B. Hays, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Point Loma Family and Sports Medicine
4116 W. Point Loma Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92110-5605
Get directions
619-225-1212
Fax: 619-225-1726
View doctor's website
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Russell B. Hays, MD
Education
NPI
1164409165
Insurance plans accepted
Russell B. Hays, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
52 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Great Health Team .
Verified Patient
May 14, 2026
5.0
Dr. Hays goes above and beyond to cover your individual health needs and offers very clear and easy to understand information about your health and any issues you may need help with. The compassion that Dr. Hays has for his patients is phenomenal. He HEARS you and LISTENS which is paramount! Dr. Hays is and EXCEPTIONAL physician!
Verified Patient
May 13, 2026
5.0
Dr Hayes has a very warm and caring personality. He makes me feel like he wants what's best for me and that makes me happy.
Verified Patient
May 1, 2026
5.0
I'm always well informed
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Russell B. Hays, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.