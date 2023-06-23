Ratings and reviews

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

Verified Patient June 23, 2023 5.0 Best doctor experience I have ever had. Attentive and treated me as a human being.

Verified Patient June 21, 2023 5.0 This is the best dr. I have had within the Sharp Med community.

Verified Patient June 7, 2023 5.0 Really like this doctor so I switched from *Dr. Allen to *Dr. Hayes as my PCP. Knowledgeable, kind, engaged, didn't have his face in the computer, funny and addressed my problem accurately.