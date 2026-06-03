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Russell B. Hays, MD

4.9

52 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Point Loma Family and Sports Medicine

619-225-1212
Fax: 619-225-1726

4116 W. Point Loma Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92110-5605

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Point Loma Family and Sports Medicine

    4116 W. Point Loma Blvd.
    San Diego, CA 92110-5605
    Get directions

    619-225-1212
    Fax: 619-225-1726

    2. View doctor's website

Care schedule

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About Russell B. Hays, MD

Age: 59
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Male

Education

Naval Hospital, Bremerton: Residency
Naval Oakland Hospital: Internship
Naval Aerospace Medical Institute: Residency
University of Miami: Medical School

NPI

1164409165

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Russell B. Hays, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

52 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 12, 2026

5.0

Great Health Team .

Verified Patient

May 14, 2026

5.0

Dr. Hays goes above and beyond to cover your individual health needs and offers very clear and easy to understand information about your health and any issues you may need help with. The compassion that Dr. Hays has for his patients is phenomenal. He HEARS you and LISTENS which is paramount! Dr. Hays is and EXCEPTIONAL physician!

Verified Patient

May 13, 2026

5.0

Dr Hayes has a very warm and caring personality. He makes me feel like he wants what's best for me and that makes me happy.

Verified Patient

May 1, 2026

5.0

I'm always well informed

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.