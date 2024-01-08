Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health - Mountain Health and Community Services
1620 Alpine Blvd
Alpine, CA 91901
Get directions
619-662-4100
Fax: 619-320-3347
Care schedule
-
Monday
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Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ruth Wang, MD
Education
NPI
1033791926
Insurance plans accepted
Ruth Wang, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ruth Wang, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ruth Wang, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.