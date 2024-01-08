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Ruth Wang, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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San Ysidro Health - Mountain Health and Community Services

619-662-4100
Fax: 619-320-3347

1620 Alpine Blvd
Alpine, CA 91901

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Ysidro Health - Mountain Health and Community Services

    1620 Alpine Blvd
    Alpine, CA 91901
    Get directions

    619-662-4100
    Fax: 619-320-3347

Care schedule

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About Ruth Wang, MD

Gender: Female
Languages: English, Mandarin, Spanish

Education

Vanderbilt University: Residency
University of California San Diego (UCSD): Medical School
California HEAL Program: Fellowship

NPI

1033791926

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Insurance plans accepted

Ruth Wang, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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