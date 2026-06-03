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Ryan Hikes, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley

858-499-2708
Fax: 858-481-9755

12710 Carmel Country Road
San Diego, CA 92130

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista

858-499-2713
Fax: 619-585-4390

480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar

858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3269

2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown

858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742

300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101

Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee

858-499-2710
Fax: 858-616-8155

2020 Genesee Ave.
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-4219

Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa

858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663

8975 Balboa Ave
Building C, Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa

858-499-2600

5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942

Sharp Rees-Stealy Mira Mesa

858-499-2704
Fax: 858-653-6111

8933 Activity Road
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92126-4427

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch

858-499-2600

1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma

858-499-2712
Fax: 619-221-9592

3555 Kenyon St.
Suites 200 and 201
San Diego, CA 92110-5341

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee

858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch

858-499-2714
Fax: 858-621-4022

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa

858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley

    12710 Carmel Country Road
    San Diego, CA 92130
    Get directions

    858-499-2708
    Fax: 858-481-9755

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista

    480 H Street
    Floor 2
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    858-499-2713
    Fax: 619-585-4390

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar

    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    Get directions

    858-499-2708
    Fax: 858-309-3269

  4. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    858-499-2703
    Fax: 619-446-1742

  5. Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee

    2020 Genesee Ave.
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123-4219
    Get directions

    858-499-2710
    Fax: 858-616-8155

  6. Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa

    8975 Balboa Ave
    Building C, Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2710
    Fax: 858-262-8663

  7. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa

    5525 Grossmont Center Dr
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    858-499-2600

  8. Sharp Rees-Stealy Mira Mesa

    8933 Activity Road
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92126-4427
    Get directions

    858-499-2704
    Fax: 858-653-6111

  9. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch

    1400 E Palomar St.
    Chula Vista, CA 91913
    Get directions

    858-499-2600

  10. Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma

    3555 Kenyon St.
    Suites 200 and 201
    San Diego, CA 92110-5341
    Get directions

    858-499-2712
    Fax: 619-221-9592

  11. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

  12. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 2
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    858-499-2715
    Fax: 619-568-8080

  13. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1, Corridor C
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-499-2714
    Fax: 858-621-4022

  14. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2600
    Fax: 858-526-6093

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley

12710 Carmel Country Road

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    Monday

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown

300 Fir Street

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa

8975 Balboa Ave

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    Tuesday

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma

3555 Kenyon St.

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch

10670 Wexford St.

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

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    Friday

About Ryan Hikes, MD

Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Montgomery Family Practice: Residency
Temple University Hospital / Lewis Katz School of Medicine: Medical School

NPI

1609862358

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ryan Hikes, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.