Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley
12710 Carmel Country Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Get directions
858-499-2708
Fax: 858-481-9755
480 H Street
Floor 2
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
858-499-2713
Fax: 619-585-4390
2600 Via De La Valle
Suite 200
Del Mar, CA 92014
Get directions
858-499-2708
Fax: 858-309-3269
300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742
Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee
2020 Genesee Ave.
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-4219
Get directions
858-499-2710
Fax: 858-616-8155
8975 Balboa Ave
Building C, Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-499-2710
Fax: 858-262-8663
5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Mira Mesa
8933 Activity Road
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92126-4427
Get directions
858-499-2704
Fax: 858-653-6111
1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Get directions
3555 Kenyon St.
Suites 200 and 201
San Diego, CA 92110-5341
Get directions
858-499-2712
Fax: 619-221-9592
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 2
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
858-499-2715
Fax: 619-568-8080
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1, Corridor C
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
858-499-2714
Fax: 858-621-4022
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
858-499-2600
Fax: 858-526-6093
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley
12710 Carmel Country Road
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown
300 Fir Street
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Tuesday
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Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Kearny Mesa
8975 Balboa Ave
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma
3555 Kenyon St.
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch
10670 Wexford St.
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Ryan Hikes, MD
Education
NPI
1609862358
Insurance plans accepted
Ryan Hikes, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ryan Hikes, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.