Ryan McIntyre, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. San Ysidro Health Center
    1388 Buckman Springs Rd
    Campo, CA 91906
    619-662-4100

About Ryan McIntyre, MD

Age:
 39
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Scripps Memorial Hospital:
 Residency
Albany Medical College:
 Medical School
Monmouth Medical Center:
 Internship
NPI
1164776555

Insurance plans accepted

Ryan McIntyre, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

