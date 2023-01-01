Ryan McIntyre, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine
Insurance
Ryan McIntyre, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center1388 Buckman Springs Rd
Campo, CA 91906
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ryan McIntyre, MD
Age:39
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Scripps Memorial Hospital:Residency
Albany Medical College:Medical School
Monmouth Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1164776555
Insurance plans accepted
Ryan McIntyre, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ryan McIntyre, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ryan McIntyre, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.