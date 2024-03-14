Provider Image

Sagar Patel, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Mira Mesa
    8933 Activity Road
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92126-4427
    Get directions
    858-499-2704
    Fax: 858-653-6111

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Sagar Patel, DO

Age:
 31
Gender:
 Male
Education
Kaiser Permanente:
 Residency
Western University of Health Sciences:
 Medical School
NPI
1831727304
Patient Portal

Insurance plans accepted

Sagar Patel, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sagar Patel, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.