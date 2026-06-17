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Saiyun Hou, MD, PhD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pain medicine

(board certified)

Rehab/physical medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

Paincare of San Diego

858-202-1546

5348 Carroll Canyon Rd
Suite 101
San Diego, CA 92121

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Paincare of San Diego

    5348 Carroll Canyon Rd
    Suite 101
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions

    858-202-1546

Care schedule

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About Saiyun Hou, MD, PhD

Age: 53
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Male
Languages: Chinese

Education

University of Texas Health Science Center: Fellowship
University of Southern California: Internship
Baylor College of Medicine: Residency

NPI

1326464660

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Saiyun Hou, MD, PhD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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