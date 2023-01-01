Saiyun Hou, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pain management (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Paincare of San Diego5348 Carroll Canyon Rd
Suite 101
San Diego, CA 92121
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
About Saiyun Hou, MD
Age:50
In practice since:2020
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Texas Health Science Center:Fellowship
University of Southern California:Internship
Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1326464660
Insurance plans accepted
Saiyun Hou, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.