Saiyun Hou, MD

Medical Doctor
Pain management (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. Paincare of San Diego
    5348 Carroll Canyon Rd
    Suite 101
    San Diego, CA 92121
    858-202-1546

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
    Saturday
    Sunday

About Saiyun Hou, MD

Age:
 50
In practice since:
 2020
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Texas Health Science Center:
 Fellowship
University of Southern California:
 Internship
Baylor College of Medicine:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1326464660

Insurance plans accepted

Saiyun Hou, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

