Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
(board certified)
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
(board certified)
Rehab/physical medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Paincare of San Diego
5348 Carroll Canyon Rd
Suite 101
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
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Saturday
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Sunday
About Saiyun Hou, MD, PhD
Education
NPI
1326464660
Insurance plans accepted
Saiyun Hou, MD, PhD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Saiyun Hou, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.