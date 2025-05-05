Provider Image

Sajiv Chandradas, MD

Medical doctor (MD)

Gastroenterology

(board certified)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

In-network insurance plans

San Diego Gastroenterology

619-291-6064

4060 Fourth Avenue
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92103

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Gastroenterology

    4060 Fourth Avenue
    Suite 240
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions

    619-291-6064

About Sajiv Chandradas, MD

Age: 39
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Scripps Green Hospital: Fellowship
LAC USC Medical Center : Residency
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1720350465

