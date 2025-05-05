Provider Image

Sally Stipho, MD

Medical doctor (MD)

Gastroenterology

(board certified)

Sharp Memorial Hospital

858-939-3400

7901 Frost St.
San Diego, CA 92123

About Sally Stipho, MD

Gender: Female
Languages: Arabic, French

Education

Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island: Residency
Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center (Phoenix): Fellowship
University of Nottingham Medical School: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1467642215

