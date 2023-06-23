Salvatore Tarantino, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Salvatore Tarantino, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Caring Physicians Medical Group8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 370
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
About Salvatore Tarantino, MD
Age:73
In practice since:1985
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Italian
Education
Chicago Medical School:Internship
Chicago Medical School:Residency
University of Perugia (Italy):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Alzheimer's disease
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1174581458
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Salvatore Tarantino, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
174 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
5.0
Dr. was thorough & took time to listen to & address issues I had.
Verified PatientJune 23, 2023
5.0
I was very pleased and satisfied with the care provided by *Dr. Tarantino.
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
4.0
Very good appt. with doctor very helpful with information on suggested things regarding my health issues.
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
The PA is a good listener and answered all my questions.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Salvatore Tarantino, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Salvatore Tarantino, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 100 recognitions
Salvatore Tarantino, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Salvatore Tarantino, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.