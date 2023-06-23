Ratings and reviews

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

Patient reviews

Verified Patient June 23, 2023 5.0 Dr. was thorough & took time to listen to & address issues I had.

Verified Patient June 23, 2023 5.0 I was very pleased and satisfied with the care provided by *Dr. Tarantino.

Verified Patient June 22, 2023 4.0 Very good appt. with doctor very helpful with information on suggested things regarding my health issues.