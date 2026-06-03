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Sama K. Carley, MD

4.9

354 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Dermatology

619-568-8222
Fax: 619-568-8252

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Dermatology

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 3
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    619-568-8222
    Fax: 619-568-8252

Care schedule

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About Sama K. Carley, MD

As an FAAD and FACMS physician, I am a board‑certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at Sharp Rees-Stealy. After receiving my medical degree at the University of Alabama, I went on to the University of California, Irvine, for dermatology residency, where I served as chief resident, followed by fellowship training in Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology at the Mayo Clinic. I currently run the Multidisciplinary Cutaneous Oncology Tumor Board at Sharp. My expertise includes high‑risk skin cancers (melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, basal cell carcinoma and Merkel cell carcinoma), complex facial reconstruction, utilizing immunostaining for frozen sections, dermatologic care of transplant recipients, and the surgical treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa. I have authored numerous articles within the medical literature and am active in multiple leadership positions within the American Academy of Dermatology and the American College of Mohs Surgery. I am regularly invited to speak at local and national conferences on Mohs surgery and dermatologic oncology.

Age: 34
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Female

Education

UC Irvine Medical Center: Residency
Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science (Rochester): Fellowship
University of Alabama: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Mohs surgery

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1487018263

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sama K. Carley, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

354 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 26, 2026

5.0

Heavily pregnant, the doctor/surgeon was the best! She was so cautious with this face surgery. She was reassuring and honest. I am so grateful because I walk out scared about how the final results would look. She told me it would heal well and as I walk through recovery I know she was right. She asked me to send her pictures at 2 weeks and 4 weeks

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

If you went by a number rating, I would give Dr Carley & her staff a 10+++

Verified Patient

May 16, 2026

5.0

Had great care

Verified Patient

May 10, 2026

5.0

Dr. Carley and her staff were world class! I have never been treated with such care, kindness, empathy, compassion, and respect in my entire adult life. She went above and beyond without making it feel "forced", her kindness, positive attitude, and customer service were truly genuine. Thank you, Dr. Carley, for making my scalp surgery smooth, painless, and dare I say, fun?! I had a wonderful experience (has anyone ever said that about a surgery before?! ) and that is a testament to your skill, professionalism and exceptional personality! 1 Million Stars!

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