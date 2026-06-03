About Sama K. Carley, MD

As an FAAD and FACMS physician, I am a board‑certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at Sharp Rees-Stealy. After receiving my medical degree at the University of Alabama, I went on to the University of California, Irvine, for dermatology residency, where I served as chief resident, followed by fellowship training in Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology at the Mayo Clinic. I currently run the Multidisciplinary Cutaneous Oncology Tumor Board at Sharp. My expertise includes high‑risk skin cancers (melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, basal cell carcinoma and Merkel cell carcinoma), complex facial reconstruction, utilizing immunostaining for frozen sections, dermatologic care of transplant recipients, and the surgical treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa. I have authored numerous articles within the medical literature and am active in multiple leadership positions within the American Academy of Dermatology and the American College of Mohs Surgery. I am regularly invited to speak at local and national conferences on Mohs surgery and dermatologic oncology.

Age: 34

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Female



Education UC Irvine Medical Center : Residency

Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science (Rochester) : Fellowship

University of Alabama : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Mohs surgery

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.