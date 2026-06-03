Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Dermatology
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
619-568-8222
Fax: 619-568-8252
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Sama K. Carley, MD
As an FAAD and FACMS physician, I am a board‑certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at Sharp Rees-Stealy. After receiving my medical degree at the University of Alabama, I went on to the University of California, Irvine, for dermatology residency, where I served as chief resident, followed by fellowship training in Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology at the Mayo Clinic. I currently run the Multidisciplinary Cutaneous Oncology Tumor Board at Sharp. My expertise includes high‑risk skin cancers (melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, basal cell carcinoma and Merkel cell carcinoma), complex facial reconstruction, utilizing immunostaining for frozen sections, dermatologic care of transplant recipients, and the surgical treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa. I have authored numerous articles within the medical literature and am active in multiple leadership positions within the American Academy of Dermatology and the American College of Mohs Surgery. I am regularly invited to speak at local and national conferences on Mohs surgery and dermatologic oncology.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Mohs surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1487018263
Insurance plans accepted
Sama K. Carley, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
354 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 26, 2026
5.0
Heavily pregnant, the doctor/surgeon was the best! She was so cautious with this face surgery. She was reassuring and honest. I am so grateful because I walk out scared about how the final results would look. She told me it would heal well and as I walk through recovery I know she was right. She asked me to send her pictures at 2 weeks and 4 weeks
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
If you went by a number rating, I would give Dr Carley & her staff a 10+++
Verified Patient
May 16, 2026
5.0
Had great care
Verified Patient
May 10, 2026
5.0
Dr. Carley and her staff were world class! I have never been treated with such care, kindness, empathy, compassion, and respect in my entire adult life. She went above and beyond without making it feel "forced", her kindness, positive attitude, and customer service were truly genuine. Thank you, Dr. Carley, for making my scalp surgery smooth, painless, and dare I say, fun?! I had a wonderful experience (has anyone ever said that about a surgery before?! ) and that is a testament to your skill, professionalism and exceptional personality! 1 Million Stars!
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