Samantha Hauff, MD

Medical doctor (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Sunset ENT

858-746-7882
Fax: 858-505-1918

4282 Genesee Avenue
Suite 201
San Diego, CA 92117

About Samantha Hauff, MD

Age: 41
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

UCSD Medical Center - San Diego: Residency
University of Michigan Medical School: Medical School

1225395734

