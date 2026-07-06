Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
Marcos Borrero, MD
3490 Palm Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Get directions
619-423-5616
Fax: 619-423-5684
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Sameeh A. Fakhro, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1245718865
Insurance plans accepted
Sameeh A. Fakhro, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sameeh A. Fakhro, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sameeh A. Fakhro, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.