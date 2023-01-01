Provider Image

Sameeh Fakhro, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Marcos Borrero, MD
    3490 Palm Ave
    San Diego, CA 92154
    Get directions
    619-423-5616

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Sameeh Fakhro, MD

Age:
 41
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of Florida:
 Residency
University of Aleppo (Syria):
 Medical School
University of Florida:
 Internship
NPI
1245718865

Insurance plans accepted

Sameeh Fakhro, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sameeh Fakhro, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.