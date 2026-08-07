About Samuel Caine, DPM

I decided to become a podiatrist because I had many lower extremity injuries growing up playing basketball and found podiatry to be helpful in aiding my recovery. I believe that our lower extremity health is vital to seeing the world and living a fulfilled life. I believe in a team approach with an interdisciplinary collaboration — communication is paramount. Patients can expect to have an informed discussion about their symptoms, and together we will decide on the best treatment option, whether conservative or surgical. Outside of work, I enjoy all sports and the outdoors, but most of all spending time with my wife and daughter.

Age: 35

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Male



Education Samuel Merrit University - California School of Podiatric Medicine : Medical School

Boston University Medical Center : Residency

Virginia Mason Medical Center : Residency



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