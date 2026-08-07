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Samuel Caine, DPM

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Podiatrist (DPM)

Foot and ankle

Podiatry

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Ortho 1 Medical Group

858-824-1703
Fax: 858-455-6473

5643 Copley Drive
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92111

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Location and phone

  1. Ortho 1 Medical Group

    5643 Copley Drive
    Suite 300
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions

    858-824-1703
    Fax: 858-455-6473

Care schedule

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About Samuel Caine, DPM

I decided to become a podiatrist because I had many lower extremity injuries growing up playing basketball and found podiatry to be helpful in aiding my recovery. I believe that our lower extremity health is vital to seeing the world and living a fulfilled life. I believe in a team approach with an interdisciplinary collaboration — communication is paramount. Patients can expect to have an informed discussion about their symptoms, and together we will decide on the best treatment option, whether conservative or surgical. Outside of work, I enjoy all sports and the outdoors, but most of all spending time with my wife and daughter.

Age: 35
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

Samuel Merrit University - California School of Podiatric Medicine: Medical School
Boston University Medical Center: Residency
Virginia Mason Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1396230298

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Samuel Caine, DPM, accepts 44 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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