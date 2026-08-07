Podiatrist (DPM)
Foot and ankle
Podiatry
(board certified)
Insurance
Podiatrist (DPM)
Foot and ankle
Podiatry
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Ortho 1 Medical Group
5643 Copley Drive
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
858-824-1703
Fax: 858-455-6473
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Samuel Caine, DPM
I decided to become a podiatrist because I had many lower extremity injuries growing up playing basketball and found podiatry to be helpful in aiding my recovery. I believe that our lower extremity health is vital to seeing the world and living a fulfilled life. I believe in a team approach with an interdisciplinary collaboration — communication is paramount. Patients can expect to have an informed discussion about their symptoms, and together we will decide on the best treatment option, whether conservative or surgical. Outside of work, I enjoy all sports and the outdoors, but most of all spending time with my wife and daughter.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Arthritis
- Arthroscopy/Arthroplasty - Ankle
- Bunions
- Bursitis
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Joint replacement
- Ligament injuries
- Minimally invasive orthopedic surgery
- Orthotics
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Reconstructive surgery
- Sports medicine
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Total joint replacement
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1396230298
Insurance plans accepted
Samuel Caine, DPM, accepts 44 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Samuel Caine, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.