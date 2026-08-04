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Samuel H. Klatman, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Synergy Orthopedic Specialists

619-421-3400

955 Lane Ave
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91914

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Location and phone

  1. Synergy Orthopedic Specialists

    955 Lane Ave
    Suite 200
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    Get directions

    619-421-3400

About Samuel H. Klatman, MD

Age: 37
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Male

Education

Louisiana State University: Residency
Georgetown University: Medical School
Louisiana State University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1144616970

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Samuel H. Klatman, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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