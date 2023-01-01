Location and phone
- 955 Lane Ave
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91914
About Samuel Klatman, MD
Age:34
In practice since:2020
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Louisiana State University:Residency
Georgetown University:Medical School
Louisiana State University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1144616970
Insurance plans accepted
Samuel Klatman, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
