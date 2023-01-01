Location and phone
- 4002 Vista Way
Suite 106
Oceanside, CA 92056
About Sandra Lopez, MD
Age:54
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
New York Medical College:Internship
Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center:Medical School
New York Medical College:Residency
Areas of focus
- Cryosurgery
- Endometriosis
- High-risk pregnancy
- Incontinence
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Menopause
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
NPI
1962421651
Insurance plans accepted
Sandra Lopez, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sandra Lopez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
