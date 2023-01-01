Provider Image

Sandra Lopez, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Accepting new patients
  1. 4002 Vista Way
    Suite 106
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    760-940-3000

About Sandra Lopez, MD

Age:
 54
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
New York Medical College:
 Internship
Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center:
 Medical School
New York Medical College:
 Residency
NPI
1962421651

