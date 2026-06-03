Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Reproductive endocrinology/infertility
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Reproductive endocrinology/infertility
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
44274 George Cushman Ct
Suite 201
Temecula, CA 92592
Get directions
San Diego Fertility Center
11425 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Get directions
858-794-6363
Fax: 858-794-6360
Care schedule
San Diego Fertility Center
11425 El Camino Real
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Sandy S. Chuan, MD
Education
NPI
1275724478
Insurance plans accepted
Sandy S. Chuan, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sandy S. Chuan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sandy S. Chuan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.