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Sandy S. Chuan, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Reproductive endocrinology/infertility

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

44274 George Cushman Ct

951-303-0355

44274 George Cushman Ct
Suite 201
Temecula, CA 92592

San Diego Fertility Center

858-794-6363
Fax: 858-794-6360

11425 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 44274 George Cushman Ct
    Suite 201
    Temecula, CA 92592
    Get directions

    951-303-0355

  2. San Diego Fertility Center

    11425 El Camino Real
    San Diego, CA 92130
    Get directions

    858-794-6363
    Fax: 858-794-6360

Care schedule

San Diego Fertility Center

11425 El Camino Real

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Sandy S. Chuan, MD

Gender: Female
Languages: Mandarin

Education

Loma Linda University: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
University of California, Los Angeles: Medical School
Loma Linda University: Internship

NPI

1275724478

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sandy S. Chuan, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.