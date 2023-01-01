Provider Image

Sandy Chuan, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Reproductive endocrinology/infertility (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. 44274 George Cushman Ct
    Suite 201
    Temecula, CA 92592
    951-303-0355
  2. San Diego Fertility Center
    11425 El Camino Real
    San Diego, CA 92130
    858-794-6363

San Diego Fertility Center
11425 El Camino Real
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
    Saturday
    Sunday

About Sandy Chuan, MD

Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Loma Linda University:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Medical School
Loma Linda University:
 Internship
